Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades agilon health (NYSE:AGL) to Hold

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $8.44 on Monday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,203,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,835 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

