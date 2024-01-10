Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,197.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.