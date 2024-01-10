StockNews.com Downgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to Sell

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

UNFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

UNFI stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $902.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,345,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,744,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,311,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

