StockNews.com Upgrades Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Buy

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

AWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AWI opened at $99.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Armstrong World Industries

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries



Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

See Also

