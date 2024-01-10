StockNews.com Upgrades Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) to Strong-Buy

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $83.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3,963.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

