StockNews.com Upgrades Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to “Sell”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $236.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,792,000 after acquiring an additional 414,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,711,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,138,000 after acquiring an additional 313,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 298,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

