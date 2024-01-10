StockNews.com Upgrades Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,617,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 103.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 291,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 148,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

