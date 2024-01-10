Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,433 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.