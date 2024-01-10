Strs Ohio Acquires 10,975 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

