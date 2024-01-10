Strs Ohio Acquires 1,702 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $637,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $242,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $223.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.66 and a 200 day moving average of $215.47. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

