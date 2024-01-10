Strs Ohio Acquires 5,801 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CARR opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

