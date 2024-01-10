Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,699 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Solar were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Solar by 889.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 511,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,528,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $166.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.39. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,035,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

