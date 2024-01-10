Strs Ohio Sells 2,400 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

