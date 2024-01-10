Strs Ohio Sells 31,744 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,744 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $16,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.