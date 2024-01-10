Strs Ohio Sells 60,821 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 441,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,821 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $497,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $24,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

