Strs Ohio Sells 77,913 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,913 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $15,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

