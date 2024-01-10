Susquehanna Downgrades Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to Neutral

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALK. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.