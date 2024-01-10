TD Securities Downgrades Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) to Hold

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.37.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CP opened at $78.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after buying an additional 633,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.