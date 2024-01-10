TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $112.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $105.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.79. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $32,058,122.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,211,576 shares of company stock valued at $115,689,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

