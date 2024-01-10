TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 2.33. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

