The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,532,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,721,000 after acquiring an additional 163,655 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 217.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

