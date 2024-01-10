The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $344.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $346.19 on Friday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

