The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $85,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %
PG opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $351.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
