The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $207,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average is $150.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

