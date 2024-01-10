The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,392,000 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

