The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COCO. TheStreet raised Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of COCO stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.06. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,792,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,141,976 shares of company stock valued at $114,372,088 in the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

