Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Down 5.7%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.18 and last traded at $65.47. 123,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 491,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDW. StockNews.com cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $299.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.85%. Analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tidewater by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tidewater by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 121,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $505,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

