Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE TLYS opened at $7.15 on Monday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $214.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $217,871.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,504,929 shares in the company, valued at $32,390,439.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $48,874.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $217,871.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,504,929 shares in the company, valued at $32,390,439.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 237,802 shares of company stock worth $1,844,026. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after acquiring an additional 607,757 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 14.7% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 247,600 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

