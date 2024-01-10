Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Get Timken alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. Timken has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Timken by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.