Todd Hannigan Acquires 465,442 Shares of IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) Stock

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Todd Hannigan acquired 465,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$643,240.84 ($431,705.26).

Todd Hannigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Todd Hannigan acquired 520,096 shares of IperionX stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.47 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$762,980.83 ($512,067.67).

IperionX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 7.74.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX Limited engages in exploration and development of its mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the critical minerals Titan project, which has the resource of titanium, rare earth, and zircon rich mineral sands covering approximately 11,071 acres of surface and associated mineral rights in Tennessee, the United States.

