TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

BLD opened at $358.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $165.01 and a 52-week high of $382.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 5.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 0.5% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

