Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $245.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

