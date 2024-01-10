TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TA

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TA stock opened at C$10.63 on Friday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$10.02 and a twelve month high of C$13.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.04.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.76. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.5202899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. In related news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. Insiders have sold 156,463 shares of company stock worth $1,712,367 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.