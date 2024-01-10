Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

About Trevena

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 222.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.