TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

TriNet Group stock opened at $118.04 on Monday. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $739,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $35,407.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,096,225.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,758,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in TriNet Group by 991.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 400,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 369,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

