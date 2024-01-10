TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.15.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, Director Katherine J. Park purchased 2,480 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,221.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 126,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TPVG opened at $11.27 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $406.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a positive return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.66 million. Analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.20%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

