Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Tuya Stock Down 3.5 %

TUYA opened at $2.21 on Monday. Tuya has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 34.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tuya will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Tuya by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tuya by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

