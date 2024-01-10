UBS Group Downgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to Neutral

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 963,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 325,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

