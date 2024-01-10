UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $2,823,750.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Monday, January 8th, Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PATH. William Blair initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UiPath

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 188.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after buying an additional 3,937,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after buying an additional 3,644,799 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.