United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 5,686,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 25,570,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.

United States Natural Gas Fund shares are set to reverse split on Wednesday, January 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 811.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

