United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 5,686,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 25,570,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 7.8 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.
United States Natural Gas Fund shares are set to reverse split on Wednesday, January 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile
United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United States Natural Gas Fund
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Barrick Gold stock could soon dig up a new rally
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Here is what BlackRock wants out of 2024`
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Will Danaher stock hit new highs in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.