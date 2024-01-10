Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Schoolcraft Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $348.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $438.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

