Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $438.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.37. The firm has a market cap of $348.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

