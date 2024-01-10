Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $421.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $438.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

