Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Shares of VTR opened at $48.23 on Monday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,827.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,324 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ventas by 315.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after buying an additional 2,443,076 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 14.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,012.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

