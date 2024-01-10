Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PLD opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.88.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.