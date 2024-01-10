Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,932,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,347,000 after buying an additional 802,149 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.