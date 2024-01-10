Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,990,000 after buying an additional 140,152 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,467,000 after buying an additional 108,412 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after buying an additional 88,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after buying an additional 90,094 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRI opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,076,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,726,454 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

