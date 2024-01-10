Virgin Money UK PLC (ASX:VUK) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Virgin Money UK PLC (ASX:VUK – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

