Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Trimmed by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $263.32 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $263.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $483.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.08 and a 200 day moving average of $243.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

