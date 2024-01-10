VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) PT Raised to $9.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VZIO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

VZIO stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.90.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.05 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in VIZIO by 381.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

